Community Foundation Announces Scholarship Recipients

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Community Foundation has released a list of over 180 area scholarship recipients.

(Pictured above: Mrs. Cynthia Bracken, founder of the Bracken Scholarship, with recipient, Christa Schneider.)

From the student going to school to become a lineman to the student starting a degree program for a job that has not even been thought of yet, in the past year the Community Foundation has supported over 180 students that have these stories and more.

For decades, the Community Foundation has supported local students pursuing higher education by providing a more than $3.8 million in scholarships.

This year alone, $378,000 has been awarded to students in our community, which is the highest total for scholarships granted to local students in any one year since the establishment of the Community Foundation in 1975.

These scholarships are made possible by donors from all walks of life, and gifts of all sizes.

The following students have been awarded scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year:

519Strong- Jeremy Coast Memorial Scholarship

Alayna Murray

Adam Weeter Memorial Scholarship

Logan Sell

Alexander “Bud” Marks Scholarship

Ashley Wurster

Anna M. Ewalt Scholastic Award

Kaycee Jolley

Anna Marie (Lanzendorfer) Jordan, RN, Nursing & Healthcare Professions Scholarship

Jadyn McMahan

Arthur (Bud) Van Nort Memorial Scholarship

Dominic Drake

Bracken Scholarship

Christa Schneider

Brad & Dennis (Kemmer) Bish Scholarship

Ciarra Yarger

Megan Himes

Emma Huffman

Brown Chapel A.M.E. Memorial Scholarship

Desiree Dulaney

Chester A. and Beulah A. Baum Memorial Scholarship

Maija Rembold

Cameron Russell

Zachary Sprohar

Madison Weaver

Sara Allaman

Gabrielle Burris

Ava Ferringer

Carley Gulnac

Zac Keifer

Jenna Reynolds

Kalynne Ziegler

Coach Steven B. Rood Memorial Scholarship

Raymond Hinojosa

Duncan Hickey

Sarah Acel

Joseph Stahlman

David Jardin WFHS Memorial Scholarship

Hunter Turba

Dustin A. Fletcher Memorial Scholarship

Ashlee Douglass

Eugene F. Hanna Scholarship

Christine Chen

Forest County Taxpayers Association Scholarship

Jessica Wagner

Francis Jones Weber Scholarship

Emily Wurster

Frank and Eleanor Miese Scholarship

Mackenzie Hill

Grace Beach

Duncan Hickey

Michelle Bookwalter

Kassidy Stevenson

Kendall Straub

Franklin High School Alumni Scholarship

Quincy Adams

Jenna Harvey

Kurtis Hingl

Miles Hoffman

Karl Kestner

Raven Nespor

Franklin Rotary- Jay French Miller Scholarship

Keegan Hoover

Cade Adams

Jenna Harvey

Malee Nolf

Duncan Hickey

George Francis Rouault Memorial Scholarship

Connor Nightingale

George J. Vergis Scholarship

Jenna Harvey

Hayden Adams

Grace Woods Nellis Scholarship

Magnum Vincent

Alexandra Dobson

Howard G. Lehman and Joyce K. Lehman Education Scholarship

Caleb Gardner

J. Bowman Proper Memorial Scholarship

Anna Culver

Jessica Wagner

James D. Schwab PhD. – Clarion University of Pennsylvania Scholarship

Courtney Blair

Ava Fischer

Janet L. Henc Scholarship

Logan Burchfield

Emma Horn

Jean Lucille Frank Scholarship

Layla Hollis

Jefferson County 4-H Scholarship

Amanda Wolfe

Jene and Milton Rosen Memorial Scholarship

Ashlee Douglass

Christa Schneider

Layla Hollis

Jenna Fischli

Ashley Wurster

Victoria Stanish

Raymond Hinojosa

Dick Lu

Alissa Manning

Bailee Plowman

Jensin Michael Potts Scholarship

Ashley Wurster

Elizabeth Hoovler

Alexander Evans

Dylan Highfield

Jessica M. Stephens Memorial Scholarship

Micah Burkett

Sarah Fisher

Faith Ames

John R. Loeffler Memorial Golf Scholarship

Thomas Schneider

Kameron’s Karing Challenge Scholarship

Megan Himes

Kami Dinger Memorial Scholarship

Caleb Dailey

Margery L. Himes Scholarship

Josie Delp

Gabrielle Dinger

Corinne Lloyd

Dylan Lu

Karl Kestner

Luke Barnitz

Marsha L. Beichner Memorial Scholarship

Corbin Micale

Mary E. Shaner Scholarship

Rori Vickers

Brianna VanTassel

Nicholas R. Sanford Memorial Journalism Scholarship

Jenna Harvey

Nicholas R. Sanford Memorial Scholarship

Kalynne Ziegler

O’Neil Family Scholarship

Malee Nolf

Paul and Ellen Flickner Girls Basketball Scholarship

Danica Hurrelbrink

McKenzie Hovis

Alyssa Dunlap

Danae Hurrelbrink

Ava Ferringer

Reilly Phipps

Rainy Linn Memorial Scholarship

Scott Snyder

Robert L. Kinnear Memorial Scholarship

Hunter Turba

Jessica Wagner

Rockland Township Community Scholarship

Casey Campbell

Roy E. Sanner Memorial Scholarship

Cameron Russell

Ava Fischer

Kennedi Winslow

Gavin Empson

Ruth & Vernon Taylor Valedictorian Scholarship

Anna Culver

Ruth & Vernon Taylor Salutatorian Scholarship

Jessica Wagner

Ruth Persons Bear and Robert H. Bear Memorial Scholarship

Kaycee Jolley

Scott Bashline Memorial Outdoor Scholarship

Rori Vickers

Shawn Rehberg Memorial Scholarship

Joseph Stahlman

Sherman Scholarship

Anna Culver

Jessica Wagner

Susan L. Daniels Memorial Scholarship

Keegan Hoover

Desiree Dulaney

Susie McConnell Memorial Scholarship

Logan Burchfield

Elizabeth Hoovler

Thomas D. Fulton Scholarship

Anna Culver

Thomas E. McNamara Scholarship

Hunter Turba

Troopers Patterson & Richey Memorial Scholarship

Erin Janidlo

Tut Toth Memorial Scholarship

Emma Huffman

Montana Hetrick

Gabrielle Dinger

Elaina Miller

Owen Fricko

Kyle Watkins

Venus Telephone Corporation Scholarship

Ava Ferringer

Zac Kiefer

Maija Rembold

Vera A. Lamey Memorial Scholarship

Dick Lu

Ashley Wurster

Jenna Fischli

Ashlee Douglass

Christa Schneider

Layla Hollis

Virginia Gordon Russell Scholarship

Cade Adams

Walter H. Flinchbaugh Memorial Scholarship

Ava Fischer

Courtney Blair

Kaiana Dean

Dylan Lu

Joseph Stahlman

Merissa McCoy

Gabrielle Roberts

Casey Campbell

Nicklas Richar

Andrea Ziegler

Will Fabry Memorial Scholarship

Alexah Proper

Miles Hoffman

William & Elizabeth Scholarship

Sarah Acel

Caleb Stewart

Christa Schneider

Michelle Bookwalter

Marsadie Knox

Raymond Hinojosa

Duncan Hickey

Thomas Schneider

William H. Locke Memorial Scholarship

Dick Lu

Ashley Wurster

Jenna Fischli

Ashlee Douglass

Christa Schneider

Layla Hollis

Robert Vanwormer

Mario Fontanazza

Raymond Hinojosa

Elizabeth Hoovler

Rylee Merwin

Micah Burkett

Sarah Fisher

Alissa Manning

Victoria Stanish

Emma Horn

Bailee Plowman

Kaya Skinner

Aubria Schneider

Dylan Lux

Olivia Mumford

Faith Ames

Isaac Martinec

Lorin DeGroat

Carson Fennick

Young Wood Scholarship

Desiree Dulaney

Scott Snyder

If you have interest in establishing a scholarship fund or other type of charitable fund to make a positive impact in our community, please call the Community Foundation office at 814-677-8687.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.