Community Foundation Announces Scholarship Recipients

Friday, September 3, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Mrs. Cynthia Bracken, founder of the Bracken Scholarship, with recipient, Christa Schneider.OIL CITY, Pa. – The Community Foundation has released a list of over 180 area scholarship recipients.

(Pictured above: Mrs. Cynthia Bracken, founder of the Bracken Scholarship, with recipient, Christa Schneider.)

From the student going to school to become a lineman to the student starting a degree program for a job that has not even been thought of yet, in the past year the Community Foundation has supported over 180 students that have these stories and more.

For decades, the Community Foundation has supported local students pursuing higher education by providing a more than $3.8 million in scholarships.

This year alone, $378,000 has been awarded to students in our community, which is the highest total for scholarships granted to local students in any one year since the establishment of the Community Foundation in 1975.

These scholarships are made possible by donors from all walks of life, and gifts of all sizes.

The following students have been awarded scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year:

519Strong- Jeremy Coast Memorial Scholarship
Alayna Murray

Adam Weeter Memorial Scholarship
Logan Sell

Alexander “Bud” Marks Scholarship
Ashley Wurster

Anna M. Ewalt Scholastic Award
Kaycee Jolley

Anna Marie (Lanzendorfer) Jordan, RN, Nursing & Healthcare Professions Scholarship
Jadyn McMahan

Arthur (Bud) Van Nort Memorial Scholarship
Dominic Drake

Bracken Scholarship
Christa Schneider

Brad & Dennis (Kemmer) Bish Scholarship
Ciarra Yarger
Megan Himes
Emma Huffman

Brown Chapel A.M.E. Memorial Scholarship
Desiree Dulaney

Chester A. and Beulah A. Baum Memorial Scholarship
Maija Rembold
Cameron Russell
Zachary Sprohar
Madison Weaver
Sara Allaman
Gabrielle Burris
Ava Ferringer
Carley Gulnac
Zac Keifer
Jenna Reynolds
Kalynne Ziegler

Coach Steven B. Rood Memorial Scholarship
Raymond Hinojosa
Duncan Hickey
Sarah Acel
Joseph Stahlman

David Jardin WFHS Memorial Scholarship
Hunter Turba

Dustin A. Fletcher Memorial Scholarship
Ashlee Douglass

Eugene F. Hanna Scholarship
Christine Chen

Forest County Taxpayers Association Scholarship
Jessica Wagner

Francis Jones Weber Scholarship
Emily Wurster

Frank and Eleanor Miese Scholarship
Mackenzie Hill
Grace Beach
Duncan Hickey
Michelle Bookwalter
Kassidy Stevenson
Kendall Straub

Franklin High School Alumni Scholarship
Quincy Adams
Jenna Harvey
Kurtis Hingl
Miles Hoffman
Karl Kestner
Raven Nespor

Franklin Rotary- Jay French Miller Scholarship
Keegan Hoover
Cade Adams
Jenna Harvey
Malee Nolf
Duncan Hickey

George Francis Rouault Memorial Scholarship
Connor Nightingale

George J. Vergis Scholarship
Jenna Harvey
Hayden Adams

Grace Woods Nellis Scholarship
Magnum Vincent
Alexandra Dobson

Howard G. Lehman and Joyce K. Lehman Education Scholarship
Caleb Gardner

J. Bowman Proper Memorial Scholarship
Anna Culver
Jessica Wagner

James D. Schwab PhD. – Clarion University of Pennsylvania Scholarship
Courtney Blair
Ava Fischer

Janet L. Henc Scholarship
Logan Burchfield
Emma Horn

Jean Lucille Frank Scholarship
Layla Hollis

Jefferson County 4-H Scholarship
Amanda Wolfe

Jene and Milton Rosen Memorial Scholarship
Ashlee Douglass
Christa Schneider
Layla Hollis
Jenna Fischli
Ashley Wurster
Victoria Stanish
Raymond Hinojosa
Dick Lu
Alissa Manning
Bailee Plowman

Jensin Michael Potts Scholarship
Ashley Wurster
Elizabeth Hoovler
Alexander Evans
Dylan Highfield

Jessica M. Stephens Memorial Scholarship
Micah Burkett
Sarah Fisher
Faith Ames

John R. Loeffler Memorial Golf Scholarship
Thomas Schneider

Kameron’s Karing Challenge Scholarship
Megan Himes

Kami Dinger Memorial Scholarship
Caleb Dailey

Margery L. Himes Scholarship
Josie Delp
Gabrielle Dinger
Corinne Lloyd
Dylan Lu
Karl Kestner
Luke Barnitz

Marsha L. Beichner Memorial Scholarship
Corbin Micale

Mary E. Shaner Scholarship
Rori Vickers
Brianna VanTassel

Nicholas R. Sanford Memorial Journalism Scholarship
Jenna Harvey

Nicholas R. Sanford Memorial Scholarship
Kalynne Ziegler

O’Neil Family Scholarship
Malee Nolf

Paul and Ellen Flickner Girls Basketball Scholarship
Danica Hurrelbrink
McKenzie Hovis
Alyssa Dunlap
Danae Hurrelbrink
Ava Ferringer
Reilly Phipps

Rainy Linn Memorial Scholarship
Scott Snyder

Robert L. Kinnear Memorial Scholarship
Hunter Turba
Jessica Wagner

Rockland Township Community Scholarship
Casey Campbell

Roy E. Sanner Memorial Scholarship
Cameron Russell
Ava Fischer
Kennedi Winslow
Gavin Empson

Ruth & Vernon Taylor Valedictorian Scholarship
Anna Culver

Ruth & Vernon Taylor Salutatorian Scholarship
Jessica Wagner

Ruth Persons Bear and Robert H. Bear Memorial Scholarship
Kaycee Jolley

Scott Bashline Memorial Outdoor Scholarship
Rori Vickers

Shawn Rehberg Memorial Scholarship
Joseph Stahlman

Sherman Scholarship
Anna Culver
Jessica Wagner

Susan L. Daniels Memorial Scholarship
Keegan Hoover
Desiree Dulaney

Susie McConnell Memorial Scholarship
Logan Burchfield
Elizabeth Hoovler

Thomas D. Fulton Scholarship
Anna Culver

Thomas E. McNamara Scholarship
Hunter Turba

Troopers Patterson & Richey Memorial Scholarship
Erin Janidlo

Tut Toth Memorial Scholarship
Emma Huffman
Montana Hetrick
Gabrielle Dinger
Elaina Miller
Owen Fricko
Kyle Watkins

Venus Telephone Corporation Scholarship
Ava Ferringer
Zac Kiefer
Maija Rembold

Vera A. Lamey Memorial Scholarship
Dick Lu
Ashley Wurster
Jenna Fischli
Ashlee Douglass
Christa Schneider
Layla Hollis

Virginia Gordon Russell Scholarship
Cade Adams

Walter H. Flinchbaugh Memorial Scholarship
Ava Fischer
Courtney Blair
Kaiana Dean
Dylan Lu
Joseph Stahlman
Merissa McCoy
Gabrielle Roberts
Casey Campbell
Nicklas Richar
Andrea Ziegler

Will Fabry Memorial Scholarship
Alexah Proper
Miles Hoffman

William & Elizabeth Scholarship
Sarah Acel
Caleb Stewart
Christa Schneider
Michelle Bookwalter
Marsadie Knox
Raymond Hinojosa
Duncan Hickey
Thomas Schneider

William H. Locke Memorial Scholarship
Dick Lu
Ashley Wurster
Jenna Fischli
Ashlee Douglass
Christa Schneider
Layla Hollis
Robert Vanwormer
Mario Fontanazza
Raymond Hinojosa
Elizabeth Hoovler
Rylee Merwin
Micah Burkett
Sarah Fisher
Alissa Manning
Victoria Stanish
Emma Horn
Bailee Plowman
Kaya Skinner
Aubria Schneider
Dylan Lux
Olivia Mumford
Faith Ames
Isaac Martinec
Lorin DeGroat
Carson Fennick

Young Wood Scholarship
Desiree Dulaney
Scott Snyder

If you have interest in establishing a scholarship fund or other type of charitable fund to make a positive impact in our community, please call the Community Foundation office at 814-677-8687.


