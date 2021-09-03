Criminal Charges Against Area Man Accused of Threatening Woman Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a Parker man who allegedly threatened a woman during an altercation at a residence in Perry Township have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 52-year-old Danny Allen Smith were withdrawn on August 31:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

One summary count of Harassment against Smith was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in early June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, Clarion-based State Police received a report of an altercation at a location in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police then spoke to a known female victim about the incident at her daughter’s house.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, she was speaking with Danny Allen Smith when he became upset with her and started making accusations about her.

The victim told police that later that evening, around 6:30 p.m., her daughter came to visit her, and Smith seemed upset with her afterward and told her she needed to “get out” and then made threats against her and threw an ashtray by her face, the complaint states.

Smith was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.

