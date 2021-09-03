 

Featured Local Job: Office Administrator/Receptionist in Clarion

Friday, September 3, 2021 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Center for the Arts is looking for a friendly, organized, and self-motivated person to join their team as an in-person Office Administrator/Receptionist.

Responsibilities include:

  • Managing customer accounts
  • Onboarding new students
  • Preparing handouts and newsletters
  • Helping parents with any in-person needs and questions
  • Assisting with the plans and preparations for events
  • Processing payments and deposits
  • Helping the Director, remote Receptionist, and teachers with other classroom and program needs

Position requires:

  • Proficiency in Google Sheets, Docs, and Drive
  • Learning how to use their online accounts management software and other business apps such as Trello, Pipedrive and Cognito Forms
  • Engaging with customers and students in a friendly manner

Compensation will begin at a rate of $12.00 per hour for an average of 20-25 hours per week.

Due to the nature of the business, this position has an afternoon, evening, and flexible weekend schedule. At a minimum, the Receptionist/Administrator is needed at the front desk from 3:30-8:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 3:30- 6:30 p.m. on Fridays.

As of right now, Clarion Center for the Arts is unable to offer any traditional benefits, but their employees do receive a 30% discount on all classes for their children and free classes for themselves.

If you are interested in the position, please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]


