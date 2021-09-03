Featured Local Job: Office Administrator/Receptionist in Clarion

Clarion Center for the Arts is looking for a friendly, organized, and self-motivated person to join their team as an in-person Office Administrator/Receptionist.

Responsibilities include:

Managing customer accounts

Onboarding new students

Preparing handouts and newsletters

Helping parents with any in-person needs and questions

Assisting with the plans and preparations for events

Processing payments and deposits

Helping the Director, remote Receptionist, and teachers with other classroom and program needs

Position requires:

Proficiency in Google Sheets, Docs, and Drive

Learning how to use their online accounts management software and other business apps such as Trello, Pipedrive and Cognito Forms

Engaging with customers and students in a friendly manner

Compensation will begin at a rate of $12.00 per hour for an average of 20-25 hours per week.

Due to the nature of the business, this position has an afternoon, evening, and flexible weekend schedule. At a minimum, the Receptionist/Administrator is needed at the front desk from 3:30-8:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 3:30- 6:30 p.m. on Fridays.

As of right now, Clarion Center for the Arts is unable to offer any traditional benefits, but their employees do receive a 30% discount on all classes for their children and free classes for themselves.

If you are interested in the position, please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.