‘It’s Time for People to Get Back to Work.’ Local Residents & Politicians React to Unemployment Benefits Ending

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Several federal unemployment benefit programs put in place as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic are due to run out on September 4.

For many local residents, it is the right time to end these extra unemployment benefits.

“There is absolutely no reason anyone needs on unemployment right now,” Nikki Knapp told exploreClarion.com. “There are so many jobs out there, you have so many opportunities. Right now, you can choose where you want to work.”

Another resident, Dave Shields, shared a similar sentiment, stating, “It’s time for this to happen. No one wants to go to work when they can get money for staying home.”

“I understand the reason it was implemented but I think it’s time for people to get back to work,” said a third resident, Ashley Whalen.

Local politicians, likewise, agreed unemployment benefits need to end.

“It’s time for people to get back to work,” said Rep. Brian Smith (R – Jefferson/Indiana). “It’s the next step in moving forward.”

Smith said many of his constituents told him in person that unemployment benefits ending was a good thing.

On a similar note, a spokesperson from the office of Rep. Donna Oberlander (R – Clarion/Armstrong/Jefferson) said they had only received “a handful” of comments expressing concern over the benefits ending.

A common theme among politicians and residents is the belief extra unemployment benefits encourage people not to work, instead choosing to stay home and collect unemployment checks.

“People are getting paid to stay home,” said Fran Wetzler. “It’s time to get back to work.”

Rep. R. Lee James (R – Venango/Butler) suggested the extra unemployment benefits put us in more debt than we needed to be in.

“There are a couple of ways to look at this,” said Rep. James. “These dollars are not free. (We are) trillions in debt. I’m 70 and I don’t expect to pay it back, but someone has to.”

However, some residents said unemployment benefits should continue.

Explaining an unfortunate situation where her husband was laid off and she is unable to work, Kathy Swatzler said, “Our combined Social Security is not enough for us to live on. We could really benefit from an extension of benefits until he is able to find something.”

This view remains in the minority. Most clearly felt it was time for benefits to end.

“Work is a good thing,” said Rep. James, “and I hope most people see it that way.”

“I see unemployment as a short-term benefit,” added Rep. Smith. “People need to find work.”

As it stands, unemployment has dramatically dropped across the three-county region of Clarion, Venango, and Jefferson since its peak in April of 2020.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent data from July 2021, the unemployment rate is 7 percent in Clarion, 7.2 percent in Venango, and 6.6 percent in Jefferson.

All three local politicians interviewed for this article said they expect the unemployment rate to go down as benefits end.

“It’s higher than it should be,” said Rep. Smith, “but, it will go down soon.”

In a press release from August 30, state officials assured residents there are many other types of benefits and assistance available to help Pennsylvanians.

“While the federal unemployment programs may be ending, anyone who is still struggling to make ends meet or needs assistance should know that help is available,” said Inez Titus, deputy secretary for the state Department of Human Services.

The press release found here mentions rental assistance, Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as other forms of assistance available to Pennsylvanians.

