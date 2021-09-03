

Kimberly Shaffer-Brown victoriously joined the Lord in heaven Thursday, August 19, 2021, following a brief illness.

Kimberly was born on May 14, 1969.

She is the daughter of Richard G. “Dick” Schneider and the late Frances K. “Frannie” Schneider of Titusville and Gerald R. “Jerry” Shaffer of Pleasantville.

She graduated from Titusville High School in 1987 and attended Akron University in 2005.

On August 24, 2013, Kimberly married Navy Chief Christopher N. Brown, who survives.

They made their home in Orange Park, FL. Kimberly last worked as a real estate referral agent.

Her hobbies were numerous and included crocheting, crafting, creating music, singing, dancing, creating podcasts, reading, fishing, and shelling.

In addition, she loved the outdoors and traveling with her husband to Taiwan and Australia.

Along with her husband, Kimberly is survived by her three children Nichol Crandall (Sara) of Yarmouth, ME, Jena Stitt (Brett) of Jacksonville, FL, Tate Seyler, and fiancé Isabella Ware of Baxter, Tennessee, a sister Julie Kunselman (Tlee) of Tionesta, PA; 3 brothers Russ Schneider of Meadville, Rick Schneider (Emily) of Erie, Brian Schneider (Alison) of Titusville; 3 brother-in-laws Larry Brown (Cheryl), Nick Brown and Eric Fieber; a sister-in-law Barb Brown Benedict; several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents Joseph M. and V. Nancy Stefaniszyn, John and Henrietta Schneider, and Oren and Majorie Shaffer; mother-in-law, Linda Goodwill; uncle, Joseph M. Stefaniszyn II, and aunt, Vicky Schneider.

No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Titusville Alumni Association 302 E. Walnut St. Titusville, PA 16354 or at www.gorockets.org (alumni) in honor of Titusville Alumni Majorettes.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the care of BLACKBURN-CURRY FUNERAL & CREMATION, 380 N. Lowder Street, Macclenny, Florida 32063. (904) 259-2806.

If you wish to leave online condolences for the family, visit blackburncurryfh.com.

