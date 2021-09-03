Leeper Woman Arrested for Refusing to Return 13 Firearms, Other Items Belonging to Victim

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Leeper woman who allegedly refused to return over $8,000 of items, including 13 firearms, that police say rightfully belong to a known victim.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Tina Elizabeth Zacherl.

According to a criminal complaint, on August 10, a known victim reported that “his ex-girlfriend was refusing to return items that a judge had deemed his property.”

The complaint notes the victim provided police with paperwork showing that on June 17, 2021, President Judge Seidle-Patton issued an order for multiple items belonging to the victim to be relinquished by Tina Elizabeth Zacherl.

Representatives from the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office then accompanied the victim to his former residence in Farmington Township on August 2 to retrieve the items on the court order.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that of the 55 items to be returned to him by court order, only 18 items were returned.

Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee indicated that there were 13 firearms on the list of items to be relinquished to the victim and none of the firearms were relinquished by Zacherl. Zacherl then agreed to meet Sheriff Munsee on August 4 at a business in Tylersburg to relinquish the firearms, but she reportedly failed to arrive at the location as agreed, the complaint indicates.

The complaint states that Zacherl remains in possession of approximately the following firearms, valued at a total of $2,995.00:

– Savage Axis II .243 valued at $275.00

– Savage Axis .243 valued at $275.00

– Marlin XS7 .308 valued at $375.00

– Savage Axis .308 valued at $295.00

– Remington .243 valued at $375.00

– Mossberg 12 Gauge valued at $225.00

– Mossberg 20 Gauge valued at $200.00

– Three – Savage .22 valued at a total of $300.00

– Cricket .22 valued at $140.00

– Traditions .50 Cal Muzzleloader valued at $135.00

– S&W M&P valued at $400.00

She also reportedly remained in possession of an additional $5,635.00 of various other items belonging to the victim.

Zacherl was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:30 p.m. on August 31, on the following charges:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2 (13 counts)

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

She was released on September 2 on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on September 7 with Judge Schill presiding.

