Michael Patton Advising: Too Hot to Handle: What’s Ahead for the U.S. Housing Market
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Too Hot to Handle: What’s Ahead for the U.S. Housing Market?
The U.S. housing market, already strong before the pandemic, has heated up to record levels in 2021. The Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, which measures home prices in 20 major metropolitan areas, reported a 12-month increase of 18.6% in June 2021, the largest year-over-year gain in data going back to 1987.(1)
The National Association of Realtors (NAR), which provides more current data, reported that the national median price of an existing home was $359,900 in July, down from a record $362,800 in June. Even so, this was the 113th consecutive month of year-over-year price increases. The June to July price relief was due in part to increased supply. Total inventory of new and existing homes increased 7.3% over June, but was still down 12.0% from a year ago.(2)
Read the full article here: http://www.pattonadvising.com/HOT-TOPIC-Too-Hot-to-Handle-Whats-Ahead-for-the-U-S–Housing-Market.c9780.htm
