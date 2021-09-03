SPONSORED: Clarion Teens Will Perform Full-Scale Musical in NEW Musical Theatre Program
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Center for the Arts is excited to announce the launch of their brand new Musical Theatre class for Teens!
The class will meet once a week on Thursdays from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, September 16, to work on a full-scale musical production.
The first musical to be performed through this class will be Disney’s The Little Mermaid!
Students in 9th to 12th grade are invited to Get Started in the class with a 2-Week Intro for just $29.99.
Get started here.
As a blend of both the Teen Acting class and the Vocal Rep class at Clarion Center for the Arts, this new Teen Musical class will use musical productions to help students develop their acting and vocal skills. While working on the show, students will also work on acting and vocal exercises that will help them unlock their full potential as performers.
This is a great opportunity for students from all local school districts to come together over a shared love of musical theatre.
Clarion Center for the Arts has been producing musicals through their Junior Musical class for 2nd to 8th graders since 2014. Past productions have included Willy Wonka, Mary Poppins, Frozen, and Beauty and the Beast. It’s always been an emotional moment when 8th graders graduate out of the Junior Musical Program. But, with the launch of the new Teen Musical Program, these students will continue to have an outlet in which to pursue their passion for the stage!
Learn more by Getting Started today!
Simply fill out the Get Started form on Clarion Center for the Arts’ website and someone from their team will contact you to discuss the details of this program and see if you’re ready for a 2-Week Intro.
Sign up here!
Life can get pretty busy for teenagers, but this class meets only once a week, and the teachers are flexible when students need to miss a class because of sports or school events. It’s the ideal way to experience the joys of musical theatre and grow as a performer without feeling overwhelmed!
Nothing like this has ever been done in Clarion County before. Wouldn’t it be cool to be a part of the very first cast? Get started today!
If you have a kid in 2nd to 8th grade, check out Clarion Center for the Arts’ Junior Musical program, too!
