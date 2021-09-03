 

State Police Calls: DUI Arrest, Drug Possession at SCI Forest

Friday, September 3, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Paint Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 57-year-old Vincent S. Bentley, of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, on September 2:

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 1 – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor
– Reckless Driving, Summary
– Careless Driving, Summary

Bentley was arraigned on the charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 4:30 a.m. on September 2.

He remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges reportedly stem from an incident that occurred in Paint Township, Clarion County, on September 2.

Drug Possession in Jenks Township

Around 11:47 a.m. on August 29, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to SCI Forest, in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a report of drug possession.

Police say a known 69-year-old woman from Newtown, Pa., was subsequently found to be in possession of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia.

The name of the arrestee was not released.


