Teen Apprehended After Escaping Juvenile Facility, Stealing Bike

GROVE CITY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Mercer-based State Police have released the details of an incident where a teen absconded from a juvenile facility and stole a bike.

According to Mercer-based State Police, around 10:33 a.m. on August 8, a known 16-year-old male from Grove City escaped from George Junior Republic, an all-boys institution for at-risk youth located on George Junior Road in Pine Township, Mercer County.

Police say while absconded, the teen stole a Mongoose mountain bike, valued at $1,000.00, from a nearby residence and later crashed it in a creek at Memorial Park.

According to police, the juvenile was later apprehended and the bicycle was recovered and returned to its rightful owner.

PSP Mercer released the above report on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

