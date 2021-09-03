Recovery Respects First Responders Set for Today in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be hosting “Recovery Respects First Responders” event on Friday, September 3, at Veteran’s Memorial Park across from the Clarion Courthouse.

(Photo by Ron Wilshire.)

This event is to recognize all first responders who have saved a person(s) life from an opioid overdose. People in recovery who have been revived by first responders will be present to award each first responder who has saved a life from an opioid overdose to be recognized with a certificate of appreciation and a lapel pin.

The event will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.