

Vera L. Moyer, 81, of Seneca, died Thursday morning, September 2, 2021 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

She was born August 7, 1940 in Oil City to the late Merritt E. and Hazel J. (Bush) Moyer.

She attended both Calvary United Methodist Church in Oil City and Heckathorn United Methodist Church in Seneca.

Vera enjoyed making plastic canvas crafts, putting together puzzles, and doing word-searches.

In her earlier years, she provided house cleaning services.

Vera is survived by her sister, Donna Lineman of Seneca; a niece, Tracy Lineman of Maryland; two nephews, Jeff Smith of Oil City and Derek Smith of New Bethlehem; her great-nieces and great-nephews: Meghan Skokowski, Chad Skokowski Jr., and Korina Skokowski, all of Maryland, Thomas Phillippi and wife Kayla of Kossuth, Jessi Phillippi of Knox, and Josh Griffin of Oil City; and a great-great-nephew, Braxton Phillippi, and a great-great-niece, Mayleigh Phillippi.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Mildred Moyer, Alice Smith, Bernice Moyer, Merritt Glenn Moyer, and Eugene Moyer; two nieces, Rose Smith and Elista Phillippi; and a nephew, Eric Smith.

Visitation will be held Saturday (Sept. 4th) from 10 a.m. until noon at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow in the funeral home Saturday at noon.

Rev. Jeff Bobin, pastor of Heckathorn United Methodist Church, will officiate.

Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 115 East First St., Oil City, PA 16301; or to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Vera’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.