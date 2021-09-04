A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Showers, mainly after 2am. Low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 72. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Labor Day – Isolated showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday – Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

