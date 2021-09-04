Celebration of Life Set for Martha Stephens Revelt



A Celebration of Life for Martha Stephens Revelt will be held on Saturday Sept. 11, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

Martha passed away on March 28, 2021.

She is survived by her husband Jean and her four children.

A full obituary can be found here.

