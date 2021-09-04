Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sheet-Pan Lemon Garlic Chicken

Try this sheet-pan chicken with roasted potatoes for a simple and tasty meal guaranteed to please the whole family.

Ingredients

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice



3 garlic cloves, minced1-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme or 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary or 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed1/4 teaspoon pepper6 bone-in chicken thighs6 chicken drumsticks1 pound baby red potatoes, halved1 medium lemon, sliced2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. In a small bowl, whisk the first 7 ingredients until blended. Pour 1/4 cup marinade into a large bowl or shallow dish. Add chicken and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Cover and refrigerate the remaining marinade.

-Drain chicken, discarding any remaining marinade in the bowl. Place chicken in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan; add potatoes in a single layer. Drizzle reserved marinade over potatoes; top with lemon slices. Bake until a thermometer inserted in the chicken reads 170°-175° and potatoes are tender, 40-45 minutes. If desired, broil chicken 3-4 inches from heat until deep golden brown, about 3-4 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.

