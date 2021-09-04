Featured Local Job: Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Production Slabber – Titusville

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

1st, 2nd and 3rd shift, $12/hr



30-minute paid lunch

Qualified candidates must have a high school diploma/GED and a valid PA Driver’s license.

Duties (but not limited to):

Follow all procedures including Safety policies/procedures

Oversee machines to make sure the settings are correct

Remove material from belts

Package material in boxes or sacks

Prepare product for shipping

Maintain clean work space

Call for more information: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Lumber Handlers – Franklin

$10-$12/hr.; 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (30-day review and potential wage increase)

Non-Exempt

Stack lumber between 12′-16′ to customers’ specs. with a partner

Lift up to 50lbs.

Quality control and flip plywood with a partner

Use of air nailer and various saws after training

Must be reliable

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Assembler – Oil City

1st shift, $11/hr. Non-Exempt

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

Requirements:

Prior use of hand/power tools

Ability to stand, lift, bend and twist during 8 hour shift

Ability to follow all safety regulations

Able to read prints for assembly

Candidates will assemble products and prepare parts for shipping.

Call for more information: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

