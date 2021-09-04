Hearing Continued for Emlenton Man Charged With Indecent Exposure, Terroristic Threats

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued on Wednesday for an Emlenton man who allegedly exposed himself while performing a sex act in public view, then threatened multiple victims who saw him.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 58-year-old Kevin Tebay was continued September 1 and is scheduled to resume at 3:00 p.m. on September 29.

Tebay faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (five counts)



– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2 (four counts)– Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3 (four counts)– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred earlier this month in Scrubgrass Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:05 p.m. on August 21, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Emlenton Clintonville Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, for a report of a man standing in a window openly performing a sex act on himself in view of four victims.

While traveling to the scene, the responding trooper was informed an altercation was taking place between the victims and the suspect, according to the complaint.

The trooper arrived at the scene around 6:20 p.m. and began interviewing the victims/witnesses.

According to the complaint, the victims reported that Kevin Tebay was standing in a window, performing a sex act on himself, and looking at them. They told police they saw the homeowner outside and told him about the incident, and the homeowner then went inside and told Tebay to come out and apologize.

It was reported that Tebay came out into the yard but was “belligerent” and stated he was performing the act because he was drunk. He reportedly stated he would “do it again if he felt like it,” and said he was “not sorry for not having curtains on the window,” the complaint indicates.

The victims also reported Tebay stated he was going to “kill everyone,” and then grabbed one of the victims by both of her arms and shoved her to the ground, causing a red mark to the inside of her left arm. the complaint states.

Police also spoke to the homeowner about the incident.

The homeowner stated that the victims informed him about Tebay’s behavior, and he went inside to tell Tebay to stop and go out and apologize. He told police Tebay then became belligerent and told him he was “going to have to kill him,” according to the complaint.

The charges were initially filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on August 21.

Tebay was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 6:25 p.m. on Monday, August 23.

