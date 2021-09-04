

John McKenzie Otto, 77, of Nottoway, VA and formerly of Franklin PA, passed away on August 2, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born April 9, 1944 in Franklin PA, John was the son of the late John Eugene Otto and June E Mitchell Otto.

On June 25, 1966, John married Diane L Watson Otto.

John is a veteran of the Vietnam War. For his service, he earned a Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and a Good Conduct medal.

John also worked for Lockheed Martin 30+ years and contributed to many programs such as the S3 Viking, P-3 Orion and the C-130 aircraft.

John is survived by his sons: John Otto of CA, Robert Otto of IN, and Shaun Otto of VA; his daughter: Shannon Childress of MS. He is additionally survived by his brother Hugh (Tim) Otto. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Diane Otto and daughter Heather Godwin.

