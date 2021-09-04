SPONSORED: Weekend Specials at Sweet Basil – Saturday Prime Rib, Burger Sunday; Closed Labor Day
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar this weekend, meet their friendly staff, and try one of their daily specials. The restaurant is closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 6.
(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Saturday Prime Rib
Sweet Basil’s special on Saturday is a 12 oz. Prime Rib cooked to your favorite temperature.
It is served with fresh bread, a salad, and the chef’s choice of potato.
Sunday Burger Special
Sunday is Sweet Basil’s Burger Special!
Click here for the different choices and toppings.
The burger is served with fries.
Check out their awesome desserts!
(Photos above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Dining Room Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.
Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.
Sweet Basil will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, so their employees can spend the day with their family and friends.
Late-Night Food Available at Sweet Basil’s bar Until 10!
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
