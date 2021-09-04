 

Walk in Penn’s Woods Set for Sunday

Saturday, September 4, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Trail Cook ForestCOOKSBURG, Pa. – Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for a Walk in Penn’s Woods.

The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 5.

Participants will celebrate the beauty of Pennsylvania’s forests with an interpretive hike along the Liggett, Heffern Run, and Brown’s Run trails.

The hike is expected to take approximately two hours.

The Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom is located just off Forest Road in Leeper.


