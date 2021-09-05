A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain, mainly before 8am, then scattered showers after noon. High near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.

Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers before 11pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 11pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday – Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.