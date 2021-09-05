Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Soft Sweet Potato Biscuits

These biscuits are very tasty when served warm with butter!

Ingredients

2 cups self-rising flour

1/8 teaspoon salt



1/2 cup shortening1 cup mashed sweet potatoes4 to 5 tablespoons 2% milk

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in shortening and sweet potatoes until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in enough milk just until dough clings together. Knead lightly on a floured surface.

-Roll dough to 1/2-in. thickness. Cut with a 2-in. biscuit cutter and place on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake at 450° for 12 minutes or until golden brown.

-Serve warm.

