Clarion University Cross Country: Freshman Gabby Kutchma Paces Field as Golden Eagles Win at Westminster

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Freshman Gabby Kutchma won the first collegiate race of her career, pacing a quartet of Golden Eagles inside the top-10 as the Clarion cross country team won the 2021 Westminster Fisher Invitational.

The Golden Eagles topped the field of nine teams with a dominant performance; Clarion’s top four finishers all placed inside the top-nine spots in the field, while no other team had more than two harriers finish in the top-10.

Kutchma made her collegiate debut in style, finishing the course in 19:17.49 to bring home the title. That placed her more than 12 full seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Laura Aston of Saint Vincent. Just behind Aston were Golden Eagle teammates Haley Schaller and Abigail Sullivan, who placed third and fourth, respectively. Schaller crossed the finish line in 19:43.64, while Sullivan was less than two seconds behind at 19:45.10. Rounding out the Golden Eagles inside the top-10 was Allison Farson, who recorded a time of 20:24.75.

Courtney Kosanovic was the fifth finisher for Clarion, placing 12th in the field with a time of 20:37.56. Freshman Bailey Royhab was sixth on the team and 16th overall with a time of 20:53.75, and Autumn Pettinato finished off the scoring for Clarion by taking 24th place.

