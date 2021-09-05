

Linda M. (McNabb) Taylor, age 73, of Tionesta, PA, died on Saturday morning, September 4, 2021 at her home in Tionesta surrounded by her family.

She was born March 28, 1948 in Kittanning, PA, daughter of the late Edward David and Amy (Winn) McNabb.

On September 13, 1997, she married her husband of nearly 24 years, Les “Jake” Taylor, who survives.

Linda worked as a caregiver at the Barber Center in Erie, PA for 10 years and later at the call center for Blair in Warren, PA for 12 years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons: Jack D. Smart of Erie, PA; Michael Lee Smart and his wife Lori of Georgia; and Joe E. Smart and his wife Lorrie, also of Erie; her daughter, Lynda M. Johnson and her husband Martin of Erie; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren; her brother, Charles McNabb and his wife Louella of Kittanning; two sisters: June A. Wygant and her husband Eric of Erie and Amy Elsesser of North Carolina; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Harvey, Pete, and Fred McNabb, and her sister, Betty Miller.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center Foundation, 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346, or to the Huntingdon’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.

