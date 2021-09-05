Police: Clarion County Jail Inmate Repeatedly Punches, Bites Cellmate

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Assault charges have been filed against an inmate at the Clarion County Jail who is accused of repeatedly punching and biting his cellmate during an altercation.

Court documents indicate the following criminal charge was filed against 41-year-old Glenn A. Gauthier, of Cecil, Pa., on Monday, August 30:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:26 a.m. on August 20, Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck was notified by a Deputy Warden at the Clarion County Jail that a fight had occurred between two inmates at the jail.

Detective Peck then viewed video footage of the incident, which reportedly showed inmate Glenn Gauthier approaching another known inmate near a block phone, and the known inmate walking away a short time later.

The complaint notes Gauthier is seen on the video waving his arms as the other inmate walks away. Gauthier then walked to the other end of the block and approached the other inmate again.

According to the complaint, Gauthier then appeared to get very close to the other inmate while yelling, and then appeared to nearly head-butt the other inmate. The other inmate then pushed Gauthier away.

The complaint states Gauthier then began to punch the other inmate in the head multiple times, grabbed the other inmate’s hair, and pulled the inmate into a shower area off-camera.

A guard was subsequently able to get Gauthier and the other inmate separated, according to the complaint.

Police interviewed the victim about the incident after viewing the video footage.

The victim told police he was having trouble with the phone when Gauthier approached him and asked to use the phone. The victim reported he said “okay” and walked away, but Gauthier then approached him, spit in his face, and attacked him, punching him and eventually biting his right arm.

The complaint notes police observed what appeared to be a bite mark on the victim’s right forearm.

Police also interviewed Gauthier, who reportedly indicated his dislike for the victim, who is his cellmate.

According to the complaint, Gauthier told police he approached the victim by the phone, and the victim “said something smart” to him. Gauthier reported that he then approached the victim again. He reportedly admitted he did bite the victim during the ensuing altercation, but said he did so to get the victim to “stop choking him.”

The complaint indicates the victim was transported to Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for treatment of the bite to his right arm.

Charges were filed against Gauthier through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on August 30.

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on September 30, with Judge Schill presiding.

Other Cases Against Gauthier

According to court documents, Gauthier is also facing a preliminary hearing at 8:45 a.m. on October 12, on strangulation, assault, and other charges related to an incident where he allegedly held a woman down, choked her, and threatened to kill her during a domestic dispute as well as another hearing at the same time and date on drug possession charges related to an incident in Piney Township in August.

In addition, he is scheduled for criminal conferences with District Attorney Drew Welsh on September 22 and October 6 related to prior incidents where he allegedly stole a car and attempted to escape police custody following an arrest related to a domestic incident.

Court documents indicate Gauthier has a criminal record dating back to 2012, spanning counties from Washington and Allegheny to Clarion and Mercer, with convictions ranging from misdemeanor drug possession and DUI to assault and child endangerment.

He currently remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

