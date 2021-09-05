All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Buck Crawford
Buck Crawford served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Myron G. “Buck” Crawford
Born: November 27, 1934
Died: July 12, 2021
Hometown: Shippenville, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Buck was a veteran of the United States Army serving with the missile defense unit in Germany.
He also served the community through his memberships with the First United Methodist Church of Clarion, the Clarion Lion’s Club, and the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department.
He was laid to rest at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.