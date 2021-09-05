First Responders Honored As Recovering Drug Addicts Discuss Turning Point in Their Lives

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Recovering drug addicts shared their stories and first responders were honored during an Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission event at Veterans Park in Clarion on Friday.

(Pictured above: Eric Rhoades addresses the crowd. “If it wasn’t for the police and first responders,” said Rhoades, “I would be dead.”)

Mike Krafick, a certified recovery specialist with the AICDAC, told exploreClarion.com the event was designed to bring together first responders with the addicts whose lives they helped save.

“The idea behind the event is to bring overdose survivors to the first responders,” explained Krafick, who is a recovering addict and an overdose survivor himself. “For the first responders to hear the recovery side of things.”

Krafick explained there was a gulf between first responders and overdose survivors.

Many first responders might feel burned out from rescuing the same addict more than once and giving them multiple doses of naloxone.

“You still have people who are burned out. ‘Here they come again. How many times are they going to come in.’ It’s as many times as it takes,” said Mary Beth Conners from the organization Not One More. “You never know when that one time is going to be the turning point in their lives. Yeah, they see them over and over, but there’s always hope.”

Conners believes it is always worth it to try and save someone, pointing to her late son, who died from an overdose, as an example.

“I will never know what my son could have been because he never had that opportunity that night,” she said.

Eric Rhoades, a 35-year-old recovering addict from Knox detailed his lifelong battle with drug addiction.

First using drugs at the age of 13, Rhoades had a tumultuous early life, facing multiple run-ins with the law and overdosing a couple of times.

“Heroin took me to a place where I didn’t recognize myself,” said Rhoades. “I hurt so bad for the things I was doing to other people, but I would keep doing them.”

Throughout his life, Rhoades dealt with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts.

Drugs were familiar and offered a sense of comfort to Rhoades.

“Maybe I did want to die, maybe I didn’t want to die,” he said. “I was scared so I did what I knew best.”

Rhoades’ final time using drugs was October 10, 2020, when he was arrested for driving under the influence.

After coming home, he found religion and now has been clean for 11 months.

“I’ve found freedom in God and found freedom in recovery. I want to share my story with other people and let them know there’s hope,” said Rhoades.

(Pictured above: “As my time in recovery grows,” said Lindsey Wolbert, “my respect for first responders and police grows. They truly are vert special people.”)

Clean for five years now, Lindsey Wolbert said she started doing drugs in high school to “feel the way I thought everyone else felt.”

“They made me feel like I could fit in with everybody,” said Wolbert, who is from Fryburg.

After being arrested in August of 2018, at the age of 19, Wolbert said she felt shame.

“It was like, ‘This is what you were asking for.’ I was at a crossroads,” she said.

She credits the birth of her son as the turning point in her life.

“The night I had him, my mind was freed. Something clicked in my brain that tells me nothing gives me the same happiness that I get from being a mother,” described Wolbert.

Wolbert now feels she cannot go back to her old ways.

“I built a family and a foundation out of the depths of hell,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to mess that up.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.