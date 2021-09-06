A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Labor Day – Isolated showers between 11am and noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.