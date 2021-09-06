 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, September 6, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Labor Day – Isolated showers between 11am and noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.


