A-C Valley Goes Remote After 17 Test Positive for COVID, Over 100 Quarantined

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A-C Valley school officials announced Monday that the school will be remote only for at least two days after several people at both the elementary and high school tested positive for COVID.

Superintendent David McDeavitt confirmed in a release issued Monday that a total of 17 people have tested positive.

McDeavitt said 10 positive COVID cases have been reported at the elementary with another six awaiting test results. Almost 70 people are quarantined as of Monday evening.

“At the elementary, we are especially concerned about a possible outbreak in the grade five and six community area,” said McDeavitt.

The high school has seven positive COVID cases and four people are awaiting test results. Forty-eight people are quarantined.

“We have a call into the Pennsylvania Department of Health seeking guidance, but in the meantime, A-C Valley will be going into the district-wide k-12 distance learning model for Tuesday and Wednesday,” said McDeavitt.

“This means that all students and teaching staff will be at home and logging into their Google classroom for virtual instruction tomorrow and the next day.”

McDeavitt said the virtual learning program will enable the school to do deep cleaning in the district, and reduce the number of students and staff on campus in the hopes to stop this spread.

“I will monitor this situation closely, and if the pending COVID test results are negative and we do not have additional COVID cases in the district, I am hopeful we can get back into face-to-face instruction later this week,” said McDeavitt. “If our COVID cases continue to increase, we may have to extend this closure.”

McDeavitt said he will be working with the food service director and transportation director tomorrow morning to put a plan into place for student lunches and breakfast starting on Wednesday.

“I am sorry, but we will not be ready to offer pick-up or delivery tomorrow,” said McDeavitt in the release.

Additional information about lunches will be released on Tuesday.

