

Bonnie Marie (Mineweaser) Clark, 88, of Corsica, PA, passed away during the afternoon hours of Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Warsaw Township, PA.

She was born on March 24, 1933, to the late John C. and M. Ethel (Haight) Mineweaser in Brookville, PA.

Bonnie graduated from Sigel High School with the class of 1951.

Bonnie primarily worked for Sylvania in Brookville, but also held many other positions, including as a bus driver for C-L Schools, working with her husband, Ron, in the woods, and as primary caregiver to her husband and nine children.

She met Ronald “Chippy” David Clark while a server at the Dixie Diner, she married him on January 26, 1952, in Brookville; Chippy preceded her in passing on May 7, 2017.

She was a devoted Catholic and member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville.

She was also a past member of the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Bonnie defined homemaker and provided as much for her own home as she could using her own hands.

She loved berry picking and wouldn’t stop until the last berry had been picked. She also canned goods from her own garden, made homemade bread, and baked the best pies.

Bonnie was very giving and was always willing to help.

She was faithful in her prayers, especially the Rosary, and her favorite hymn was Amazing Grace.

She enjoyed polka and square dancing, and her beloved dog and support animal, Nipper.

She loved her family’s “Quilting B’s”, where members of the family gathered to share and enjoy timeless crafts, such as quilting and canning.

Bonnie adored her children and grandchildren and claimed her family as her proudest accomplishment.

Bonnie is survived by all nine of her children; Nora (Fred) Carl of Corsica, PA; Larry “Hoss” (Nancy) Clark of Sigel, PA; James “Jim” (Patricia) Clark of Corsica, PA; Sue (George) Gourley of Warsaw Twp., PA; John (Cathy) Clark of Brookville, PA; Barb (Robert) Marshall of Brookville, PA; Gerald “Bubba” (Linda) Clark of Corsica, PA; Dennis (Candi) Clark of Corsica, PA; Joseph (Diane) Clark of Corsica, PA; three siblings; Robert Mineweaser; Marianne (Ken) Snyder; Phyllis Ent; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren.

There will be a private viewing and then a public Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 10:00am and officiated by Father William Laska.

Interment will take place at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 265, Corsica, PA, 15829, the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; or to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.

Services have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

