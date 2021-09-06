 

Brooke Elizabeth Emery

Monday, September 6, 2021 @ 10:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Brooke Elizabeth Emery, 19, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021.

She was born on December 13, 2001, to Jason Paul and Brenda Ann (Schoonover) Emery in DuBois, PA.

She was a 2020 Brookville Jr./Sr. High School graduate.

She was currently pursuing a degree in Exercise Science at Shippensburg University on a Track and Field Scholarship.

Brooke enjoyed working at Fox’s Pizza Den on Main Street in Brookville.

She was also a consistent member of Brookville Underground Fitness.

Brooke created “families” in every group she was involved in, developing close connections with people that transcended friendship.

She always radiated positivity with her contagious laugh and smile.

Brooke believed in leading by example and was a positive influence on others.

Brooke was a beautiful person inside and out but would effortlessly become “one of the guys” when it came to hunting, riding four wheelers, and appreciating the outdoors.

She enjoyed baking and enjoyed art as well as being an artist herself.

She ran track and had a passion for jumping hurdles and crushing records but, most of all she loved her mom and Jas with all her heart.

She was an amazing little sister and the most amazing and loving Aunt Kiki.

Brooke is survived by her parents; Jason Paul and Brenda Ann (Schoonover) Emery; sister and best friend; Stephani (Casey) Martin; paternal grandfather; Don (Karen) Emery; paternal grandmother; Jeanne (John Krestal) Foy; maternal grandfather; Don (Donna) Schoonover; maternal grandmother; Cindy (Mark Porrin) Schoonover; two nephews; Brody and Eli; one niece; Phoenix; one aunt; Jodee (Bob) Schaffer; three uncles; Jim Schoonover; Mike Schoonover; Dennis Schoonover; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in passing by her “Angel Grandma”, Patricia Wilber.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 4pm to 8pm at Chateau d’Argy, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021, also at Chateau d’Argy, beginning at 11am.

Interment will take place at the Knoxdale Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Knoxdale, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Brookville Track Booster Club.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

The live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/59813 into your browser.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

