Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Simple Taco Soup

This is such a warming dish for a cold fall day!

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef

1 envelope taco seasoning



1-1/2 cups water1 can (16 ounces) mild chili beans, undrained1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, rinsed and drained1 can (14-1/2 ounces) stewed tomatoes1 can (10 ounces) diced tomato with green chiles1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles, optional1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking it into crumbles; drain. Add taco seasoning and mix well. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.

