Clarion Library Improves Access, Learns Lessons From COVID-19

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – One of the main reasons Ian Snyder was hired as executive director of the Clarion Free Library in 2019 was to make the library more of a community center.

“Once I figured out how everything works, they said you can’t be a community center anymore because you can’t have people,” Snyder told exploreClarion.com on Wednesday. “Now, we’re slowly kind of getting back to that.”

Not only is the library staff working on restoring service limited because of COVID-19, but long-needed physical repairs are also being completed. A $61,500.00 new boiler will replace the current boiler that is over 30 years old.

Clarion Borough received a Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund Grant that covered the boiler and building improvements, according to Todd Colosimo, Clarion Borough Project Coordinator. Delta Development were consultants for the grant application.

“It’s the same grant, but two different contracts,” Colosimo said. “There is a boiler replacement contract, and there is a contract for building improvements. The one contract is for the outside sidewalk, the exterior entrance downstairs, and new bathrooms that will also meet American with Disabilities Act standards. We’ve got back-ordered materials and things for the doors. I’m not sure those are going to be in by the end of the month, to be honest.”

Colosimo said the project will improve access to the building.

“We’ll have two accessible routes into the building after this, one from the rear parking lot and one from Main Street.”

Snyder said that some people still use the main entrance that includes a lot of stately stone steps.

“However, people with walkers, wheelchairs, people with strollers, definitely prefer the side entrance,” Snyder added.

In terms of some requirements during COVID, things are constantly changing, but the public is not mandated to wear masks in the library.

“Currently, the staff are required to wear masks when they’re interacting with the public. The public is highly recommended to wear masks.”

People are back using the library, but he has noticed some changes since COVID.

“Some days we’re busy, some days we’re not busy. It doesn’t really seem to track with anything.

“We are basically back to where we were before the pandemic started. The only thing that might have changed is the length of time people that stay here has decreased. We used to have people come here just to chill, relax for a little while, maybe read on the couches. While that still does happen, the majority of people are very much in and out.”

The lessons learned during COVID should help the library operate if restraints are needed again.

“The nice part is because we kind of went through it already,” Snyder said. “We’re familiar with the process and can easily move back and forth. If this Delta Variant gets really bad, and we have to go back to the curbside, we can do it.

“We have also added things for the pandemic that we’re going to continue to do after the pandemic. We have an email address that people can send to if they want to print. So, they don’t even have to log in to one of our computers to print, and it can be delivered curbside.”

There are curbside services if people want to call in and have books delivered to their car.

“…like mothers with kids in the car. It’s a lot easier than strapping everybody into a stroller, climbing up the steps, and then getting books and coming back down again.”

