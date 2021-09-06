Clarion Women’s Golf: Golden Eagles Finish First Day at Vulcan Invitational

BELLE VERNON, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s golf team opened their 2021-22 season on Sunday, playing the first round of the Vulcan Invitational hosted by Cal U. The two-day event, hosted at Cedarbrook Golf Course, will conclude with a second 18-hour round on Monday.

Samantha Huth was the top finisher for the Golden Eagles on the first day of the tournament, shooting one of the best rounds of her young career to place 27th in the field. Huth fired off an 89 in the first round, just three strokes behind her career-best 86 at the Gannon Spring Invitational in April. Next behind her was sophomore classmate Taylor Galigher, who shot an even 100 on the day. Lauren McGrady recorded a score of 110, and McLain Alt rounded out the scoring for Clarion with a round of 117.

Clarion is currently placed ninth in the field after one day of action. The Golden Eagles recorded a team score of 416.

