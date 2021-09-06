 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Women’s Golf: Golden Eagles Finish First Day at Vulcan Invitational

Monday, September 6, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

SamanthaHuth_CroppedBELLE VERNON, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s golf team opened their 2021-22 season on Sunday, playing the first round of the Vulcan Invitational hosted by Cal U. The two-day event, hosted at Cedarbrook Golf Course, will conclude with a second 18-hour round on Monday.

Samantha Huth was the top finisher for the Golden Eagles on the first day of the tournament, shooting one of the best rounds of her young career to place 27th in the field. Huth fired off an 89 in the first round, just three strokes behind her career-best 86 at the Gannon Spring Invitational in April. Next behind her was sophomore classmate Taylor Galigher, who shot an even 100 on the day. Lauren McGrady recorded a score of 110, and McLain Alt rounded out the scoring for Clarion with a round of 117.

Clarion is currently placed ninth in the field after one day of action. The Golden Eagles recorded a team score of 416.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.