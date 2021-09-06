 

Download The Clarion Digital Marketplace App

Monday, September 6, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

As the Clarion Digital Marketplace continues to roll out, we will highlight some of the features within the app. This week demonstrates having all your local business gift cards in one place, then shows how easy it is to purchase one of the local gift cards.

You can download it on your phone at https://localyte.app.link/ or by searching for “Localyte” in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.


