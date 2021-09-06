 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Don’t Miss Your Chance on This Featured Vehicle Available at Clarion Preowned

Monday, September 6, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion-Preowned-Featured-fSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Check out the newest addition to the Clarion Preowned lot.

This 2014 Ford Focus is full of the features you will love.

2.0L inline 4 cylinder flex fuel engine, 6-speed automatic transmission.

Click Here to view the full listing.

CLarion preowned 2014-ford-focus-se-4dr-sedan_2

clarion preowned focus-se-4dr-sedan_3

Check out the entire Clarion Preowned inventory at www.clarionpreowned.com or their location at:
10760 Route 322
Shippenville, PA

You can also give them a call at 814-226-6900.

clarion-preowned-logo


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.