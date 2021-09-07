A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

