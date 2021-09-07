 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Allegheny National Forest Implements Temporary Prohibition on Feeding Wildlife to Address Chronic Wasting Disease

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Allegheny National ForestWARREN, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has signed an order to temporarily restrict wildlife feeding on the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The restriction will be in place for one year and only applies to activities on National Forest System lands.

The order prohibits feeding wildlife or laying or placing any food, fruit, hay, grain, chemical, salt, or other minerals on the Allegheny National Forest. Exceptions would be made for:

  • Persons placing a bird feeder in a developed campground unless such bird feeder has been identified as being visited by other wildlife species.
  • Persons or groups with a permit specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act or omission.
  • Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in the performance of an official duty.

On May 26, 2021, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture confirmed that a captive white-tailed deer on a Warren County hunting preserve tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

CWD is a highly contagious neurological disease that affects members of the deer, or cervid, family and is always fatal to the animals it infects. It develops very slowly in the lymph nodes, spinal tissue, and brains of deer and elk. To date there is no evidence that it can be spread to humans.

The feeding of deer can amplify the transmission of diseases like CWD and result in long-term habitat destruction, increased vehicle collisions, habituation to humans, alteration of normal behavioral patterns, and pose risks to other wildlife.

To help slow or stop the spread of CWD, the Allegheny National Forest is implementing a one-year restriction on wildlife feeding activities on National Forest System land. If needed, similar short or long-term restrictions may be considered in the future.

Prior to signing this closure order, this proposal was discussed with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which provided a letter of support. In addition, information regarding this proposal was posted on the Allegheny National Forest website, and a news release was distributed and forwarded to potentially interested individuals, organizations, and agencies. Forest staff focused outreach efforts on reaching local and regional hunting and sporting organizations.

In total, forest staff reached out to several hundred potentially interested individuals, organizations, and agencies for comment on the proposal. Eleven responses were received, ten of which expressed support. Several supportive commenters asked questions or provided suggestions, and one commenter expressed concern or criticism. All of these comments were considered in the decision to proceed with a temporary closure of wildlife feeding on the Allegheny National Forest.

To view the supporting documents for this decision, please visit the ANF website at: Forest Service (usda.gov). To view the closure order please visit Allegheny National Forest – Alerts & Notices (usda.gov).


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.