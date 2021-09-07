Brookville American Legion Plans Benefit Auction

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — American Legion Post 102 in Brookville will sponsor a benefit auction on Saturday, October 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Community Stage.

(Photo courtesy of Courtesy of Jefferson County History Center)

The auction will begin at 4:00 p.m.

The auction will benefit several projects undertaken by the Legion including the bridge naming project, the monuments for those Killed In Action (KIA) and Missing In Action (MIA) at the Jefferson County Courthouse, and the Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day programs presented annually by the Legion member.

Donations do not need to be military in nature. It is requested that the items be new, antique, or collectible. Clothing and household goods will be accepted. Auctioneer Gary Rankin has donated his services for this event.

To donate, contact any Legion member or call 814-541-0901 for details. Auction items may be dropped off at Bartley Militaria, located on Route 36 two miles north of Brookville.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.