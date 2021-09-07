Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mini Zucchini Pizzas

Looking for a low-carb snack? This simple snack recipe is a fantastic way to satisfy your pizza cravings while skipping the usual carb-filled crust!

Ingredients

1 large zucchini (about 11 ounces), cut diagonally into 1/4-inch slices

1/8 teaspoon salt



1/8 teaspoon pepper1/3 cup pizza sauce3/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese1/2 cup miniature pepperoni slicesMinced fresh basil

Directions

-Preheat broiler. Arrange zucchini in a single layer on a greased baking sheet. Broil 3-4 in. from heat just until crisp-tender, 1-2 minutes per side.

-Sprinkle zucchini with salt and pepper; top with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. Broil until cheese is melted, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with basil.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.