Dennis Lee Hannold, age 62, of Brookville (formerly of Summerville) PA, passed away unexpectedly due to COVID-19 on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Born on the 10th of July, 1959, he was the son of the late Berl and Mary (Cartwright) Hannold.

He was employed by Paris Healthcare as a Truck Driver.

Dennis enjoyed the outdoors, going hunting and fishing.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of the Warsaw Sportsman’s Club, the Brookville Eagles, and the Brookville Fireman’s Club.

Dennis will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his four siblings, Larry (Jean) Hannold, of Corsica, PA; Shirley Rhodes, of Clarion, PA; Gail (Jack) Carrier, of Corsica, PA; and John Hannold, of Clarion, PA. In addition, he is also survived by his nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Larry Rhodes, Sr., and his nephew Larry “Bud” Rhodes.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA 15864.

