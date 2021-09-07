Elmo Derose Kline, 95, of Distant, Pa went on to her heavenly home, to join her Lord and Savior and her husband Charles Duane (Bucky) Kline on September 4, 2021.

Bucky went ahead of her to Heaven on October 1, 1988.

She had been lovingly cared for at her home at the time of her passing.

She worshiped at the Oakland Church Of God in Distant, Pa all of her married life which, is where she and Bucky met each other and were married.

They had two sons, Larry D. Kline of Distant, Pa and Lucky J. Kline and wife Ellen of New Bethlehem, Pa.

Elmo was a homemaker for her husband and sons after she and Bucky were married except for a couple of years early on when she worked for Herbert’s Grocery Store in New Bethlehem. She, however, helped to supplement the family income by teaching piano and playing for weddings and funerals with both piano and organ. She also helped Bucky with one of his secondary jobs as custodian of the Mahoning Township Elementary School and then they moved on to be custodians of the Oakland Church of God until Bucky’s passing.

She served the Lord in many ways for many years in the church as Kindergarten Sunday School teacher, as choir director, by leading the singing in worship services, playing piano and organ for worship and accompaniment for specials. She would sing in the choir when someone else would be directing. She’d sing solos and duets and, of course, the Ladies Trio with Lillian Allen and Joan Facemyer. Those girls could sing. What beautiful harmony. If there was a play or skit going on, she would most likely have a part.

Elmo was very active in the church Missionary Society in their fund raising efforts. They would make quilts, homemade soups, chocolate covered nugget Easter eggs, and in the fall, outside over wood fires the big copper kettles would be boiling with apple butter sauce. Just to name a few things.

The Easter egg making carried over to the home along with the many varieties of Christmas candies and cookies and homemade noodles. There was usually a quilt or two going on in the back room in the winter months as well. Then there was the flower gardens and vegetable gardens and the canning along with the other baking.

When it came time for the High School kid’s leaf, insect, and wild flower projects she and her sister Olive would be out in the woods and fields hunting and collecting along with them.

If her boys and the neighborhood kids, grandchildren, or the church softball team needed a pitcher she could fill that position. She was a pretty good horseshoe pitcher as well, if you needed a partner. She was also known to re-finish some furniture, hang wall paper, paint.

She and Bucky were very active in their grandchildren’s lives.

A multi talented woman , a good wife, mother, and grandmother.

On October 30, 1925, Elmo was the twelfth of fifteen children born to Ola T. (Joe) Lucas and Mary Ann (Space) Lucas. Her brothers and sisters were, Pauline(Theodore) Daugherty, Alvin(Geneva)Lucas, Irene(Darl)Kerr, Katherine Adams(Lester)Avery, Ralph(Ruby)Lucas, Lucille(Percy)Reddinger, Clarence(Enid)Lucas, Myron(Edna)Lucas, Olive(Charles)Hetrick, Phillip(Virginia)Lucas, Robert(Velma) Lucas, Kenneth(Betty)Lucas, Chelcie Crissman(Bev) Edwards, and Duane(Kay)Lucas. All have passed away except Olive Hetrick of New Bethlehem, Pa and Chelcie Edwards of Eagle Harbor, Ny.

She has seven grandchildren surviving. Keli(Andy)Sheffer of New Bethlehem, Rodney(Alicia)Kline of New Bethlehem, Charlie(Tracy)Kline of Knox, Lucky(Jennifer)Kline, Jr of New Bethlehem, Terra Lee Kline of Butler, Jessie(Heather)Kline of Fayetteville, NC, and Eli Kline of Distant. And, three step grandchildren, Dianna Sheffer of Brookville, Curtis Bowser of Nashville, and Hailey Duespohl of New Bethlehem.

Also surviving is eight great grandchildren, Erin Sheffer, Aydriauna Kline, Koty Kline, Cooper Sheffer, Colin Sheffer, Maleea Kline, Koltin Kline, and Auna Kline as well as two great great grandchildren, Colton Goodman and Naydien Kline.

Family and friends will be received from Noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant.

Services will follow at 4pm in the church with Reverend Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the church, officiating.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Oakland Church of God- Mission Fund, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223.

Online condolences may be sent to Elmo’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

