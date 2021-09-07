 

Featured Local Job: Full-Time Positions at Wagner Tarps

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 @ 09:09 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps. Training wage is 10$/hr after 30 days you can earn up to a 50 cent raise.

Position includes a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM, paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road
Brookville, PA


