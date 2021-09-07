Garner L. Simpson passed away peacefully of natural causes September 5, 2021 at The Retreat at Carolina Bay Assisted Living Home in Hartsville, SC.

Born December 26, 1926, he was the youngest of 5 children born to Leroy Blaine Simpson and Hazel (Johns) Simpson.

He lived most of his life in the Brookville area.

In 1943, he enlisted in the US Army at the age of 17. He served in the European front in the Rhineland Campaign and was honorably discharged in 1947. While serving, he was awarded two battle stars and a purple heart among his medals.

He later joined the American Legion Post 354 in New Bethlehem.

Following his discharge, Garney married the former Virginia Friend of Gassaway, WV. Together, they had three children; Brenda, Stan and Debbie.

Garney had a few jobs such as coal truck driver, construction worker, and gas station attendant. His longest tenure though was the 30 plus years as a shipping clerk for the Brookville Glove Factory, where he received and prepared material shipments as well as delivered finished gloves to various locations throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio. He often spoke of the many friends and co-workers he had the pleasure of knowing. Garney retired from the Glove Factory in 1989 and after a short stay in Eustice Florida, he settled in Roseville.

In 2011 he moved to Hartsville, SC to live with his son.

Garney was a hard worker who took pride and gave 100% to everything he tackled. His passion was cars and he was well known for his spotless vehicles, especially the convertibles he drove to escort the Queen and her court in the Laurel Festival Parades.

Garney was pre-deceased by his parents, 3 sisters; Ardelle Simpson, Opal Simpson Royer and Chloe Simpson, 1 brother, Homer Simpson and an infant daughter, Brenda.

He is survived by his son Stan, of Hartsvlle, SC and his children; Greg (Teresa) Simpson of Auburn, GA, Kevin Simpson (Adrian) of Gaithersburg, MD, Renae Elenbaas of Winder, GA, and Misty Messer of Atlanta, GA; his daughter Deb (Bob) Rowan of Concord, NC and their children Brian (Amy) Rowan of Milton, GA and Mike (Valerie) Rowan of Olmstead Falls, OH as well as several great grandchildren, a great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad Street Summerville, PA is handling the arrangements.

Friends and relatives will be received from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday, September 11,2021 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at the Westview Cemetery, Clover TWP, Jefferson Co.

Covid 19 protocol will be observed for services held for Garney.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory or obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

