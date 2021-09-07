John Albert Clutz, Jr., age 79 of Westerville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2021.

He was at home surrounded by family, including his beloved wife Linda of 49 years.

John grew up in Knox, PA and had many great memories in Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Grove City College, served on the volunteer fire department, and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He liked the outdoors and sports, especially golf.

John retired from Nationwide Insurance where he worked for 40 years.

He was a wonderful husband, dad, papa, son, brother, and friend, and he was a special part of so many lives.

He enjoyed serving in the children’s ministries at church, including being the Sunday School Superintendent for many years.

He also enjoyed studying God’s Word and attending Bible Study Fellowship.

He was a member of Linworth Baptist Church where he sang in the choir.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Hazel, father-in-law Harold Kriebel and brother-in-law Chuck Horner.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Amy (Nathan) Todich and Michael (Rachel) Clutz; grandchildren Jonathan, Josiah and Joel Todich and Hosanna and Ellis Clutz, and another grandson on the way; sister, Elaine Horner, mother-in-law, Betty Kriebel and brother-in-law, Bradley Kriebel.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 7th from 6-8p.m. at Linworth Baptist Church, 6200 Linworth Rd. Worthington, OH 43085, where a service will be held Wednesday, September 8th at 11a.m. with additional visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be at Blendon Central Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross or Linworth Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be view by visiting https://www.morelandfuneralhome.com//index.php?P=10&FILENUMBER=2868&ObituaryId=2868.

