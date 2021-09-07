Police, District Attorney Investigating Deadly I-80 Rollover Crash

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police and the Clearfield County District Attorney are investigating a crash that killed one man and injured two women on Interstate 80 on Sunday night.

According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:37 p.m on Sunday, September 5, near the 119.7 mile-marker of Interstate 80 eastbound in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County.

Police say 28-year-old Dila Rrukaj, of Bronx, New York, was operating a 2008 GMC Envoy traveling east on Interstate 80 when she lost control of her vehicle and it went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned multiple times before coming to a final rest on its roof.

Dila Rrukaj and one passenger, identified as 64-year-old Hane Tinaj, also of Bronx, New York, were using seat belts, but another passenger, identified as Gjon Rrukaj, of Bronx, New York, was not.

According to police, Gjon Rrukaj was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hane Tinaj suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS.

Dila Rrukaj suffered suspected minor injuries and was also transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS.

The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound was closed for several hours for crash reconstruction and investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Lawrence Township Fire Company, AJ Ross Towing and Recovery, PennDOT, the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office, and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers also assisted at the scene.

