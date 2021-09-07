Ruth Irene Rex, 94, of Polk, Pa., passed away Saturday Sept. 4, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin after a period of declining health.

Born Jan. 5, 1927 in Elk Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late John & Anna Howe Deitz.

Ruth was a graduate of Sligo High School.

She was married to Clyde C. Rex on Sept. 28, 1945 and he preceded her in death.

Ruth had worked for Woolworth’s, J.C. Penney’s and later as a custodian at Polk Center.

She was of the Lutheran Faith.

Ruth enjoyed canning, baking and crocheting. She also enjoyed taking care of her garden and flowers.

Ruth enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and visiting her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by four children, Clyde (Skip) Rex of Polk, Janet Beichner & her husband Ray of President, Dennis Rex & his wife Linda of New York, Darlene Rex of FL. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive, and a sister in law Eleanor Kurtzhals.

Our mother wanted to express her love for her family. She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She also loved all her nieces and nephews and had a special bond with her sister-in-law and friend Eleanor.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter Peggy Buchna, son in law Tom Buchna, daughter -in-law Nancy Rex, grandson Thomas Frantz II and granddaughter Nikki Rex, and sisters Margaret Wagner, Clara Saylor, Edna Smith Stefanko, Ida Deitz, Mary Clark, Laura Cochran, Betty Wagner and Evelyn Rex, and brothers Willis Deitz, Charles Deitz, Albert Deitz, John Deitz, Louie Deitz, Elmer Deitz and Ronald Deitz.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

A Memorial and celebration of life will be held in the spring.

The Family would like to thank the Caring Place and AseraCare Hospice for their kindness and excellent care of our mother.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Polk Volunteer Fire Dept. 710 Main St. Polk, PA. 16342.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

