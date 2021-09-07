Sarah Hasted Sutley passed from this life to the next on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Born March 26, 1926, she was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and a friend of many.

She was known for her loving kindness and wit.

She dedicated her life to serving God and being active in the Cranberry United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday School for many years and was involved with many committees of the church, including church suppers, missionary conferences, and revivals. She opened her home to entertain evangelists and missionaries, often having repeat guests because of the peacefulness of her home.

She was particularly close to her sisters who lived nearby. The sisters raised their children together and traveled to Florida, Oregon, Indiana, and England to visit those adult children and grandchildren. The sisters enjoyed refinishing antiques together, making hard tack candy, canning, and sewing. They were joyous sisters, always supporting each other while caring for their mother, planning weddings and baby showers, and grieving over the death of spouses and grandchildren.

Their one brother, Arthur lived in many places across the country.

She is survived by her four children: Kathleen (Andy) Sentgeorge, Amy Sutley, John (Sharon) Sutley, and David (Debi) Sutley. She has multiple surviving grandchildren and great grandchildren and even a great-great granddaughter whom she adored, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. They all visited frequently so she had to “stay on her toes” as she called it, to stay on top of things.

She enjoyed the company of many lifelong friends, particularly from the Friday Night Prayer Group.

Prior to her retirement from Quaker State in the late 80’s she was a stay at home mom. She also worked as a secretary at Salina Grade School, and was a dorm mother for one year at Roberts Wesleyan College in New York.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harley, in 1962 and her parents, Alice and Arthur, three sisters, Gwen, Winn, Margaret, and brother Arthur.

She was particularly close to Harley’s mother, Marie Amsler, who lived next door across the driveway in the house now occupied by her daughter Kathy. Sarah and Marie lovingly supported each other after the untimely loss of their husband/son at age 36. Sarah welcomed the assistance of Grandma Marie in raising the four children as a single mother.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held for the family.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

