Say What!?: Fitness App, Metal Detector Help Reunite Man With Lost Wedding Ring

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jared Sullenberger

Fitness-app-metal-detector-help-reunite-man-with-lost-wedding-ringBRITAIN – A man who lost his wedding ring during a trip to a British beach was reunited with the band, thanks to his fitness app and a stranger with a metal detector.

James Ellis, 42, of Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, said he was visiting Norfolk’s Cromer Beach with his family when he realized his wedding ring was missing in the sand.

Read the full story here.


