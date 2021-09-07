SPONSORED: UCIP Offers Adult Day Service; Now Hiring
UCIP is committed to establishing communities so that all people can experience their desired quality of life, where choices, relationships, and values are respected and where they have ongoing opportunities for personal growth.
Adult Day Services provide opportunities and support for participation in community life including work opportunities. Program activities include assistance; training; and/or support for the acquisition of functional skills, personal needs, communication, and personal adjustment.
UCIP has over 40 years of experience in providing state-of-the-art supports and services for people living with disabilities. Their services are customized to meet the individual needs, interests, and capabilities of each person they serve.
UCIP offers support with:
- Day Services Options
- Residential Living options
- Community Habilitation & Social Integration
- Employment Training
- Life skills Training
- In-Home Services
UCIP’s dedication and well-trained staff are committed to providing excellent service aimed at maximizing the potential of each person they serve.
UCIP always welcomes applicants at each of its three locations. Specific openings are generally advertised on local news outlets but they are happy to accept applications at any time especially for Direct Support Professionals which is the most common position available.
A Direct Support Professional provides support for developmentally disabled individuals either in a group home, day program, or community setting. This involves personal care, administering medications, life skills, community activities, and other related duties.
JOIN UCIP’s GREAT SUPPORT STAFF!
Click here to learn more about their jobs | Download Application
Please contact the UCIP nearest you to explore employment options. They would be happy to meet with you and answer any questions you may have.
UCIP Day Services of Venango County
33 Seneca Street
Oil City, PA
Clarion County
11289 Route 322
Shippenville, PA
UCIP Residential Services of Venango County
155 East Bissell Ave.
Oil City, PA
Crawford County
18282 Technology Drive
Suite 202, Meadville, PA
No telephone calls please. Equal Opportunity Employer.
